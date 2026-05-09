HELENA — As Helena High School prepares to move into a new building, school leaders are working to preserve the history of the current campus before it’s torn down.

Helena High School organizes history interviews

The new “Helena High History Interviews” project will collect stories and memories from former students, retired teachers, and past staff members over the next two years.

Student groups will lead the interviews, documenting what life was like inside the halls of Helena High for generations of Bengals.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up through the school’s official interest form or contact the Helena High main office for more information.

