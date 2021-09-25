Helena farm bountiful with gourds and pumpkins

HELENA — At Johnson Pumpkin patch in Helena, the harvesting of pumpkins was a week later than usual, but the owners say that the warm weather allowed for a more bountiful harvest.

“Pumpkins seem to be a little better than in past years. They've gotten bigger and so that's great. We like the bigger pumpkins. So do the customers,” said Terry Johnson, the owner of Johnson Nursery and Garden.

Despite the heat, Johnson says that over 2,500 pumpkins are available to customers.

“The pumpkins seemed to have done well. It was a challenge to keep everything wet enough,” said Johnson.

The Helena nursery used to be at the city’s farmers' market but decided to create a market of their own to allow for a less crowded experience.

“Just really pushed the advertising of it and people were great. They just came out regularly, and the community is just wonderful," said Johnson.

The pumpkin patch expects to be a bustling, family-oriented stop for autumn festivities.

“Based on the phone calls and the emails and the messages that we've got, we fully expect it to be probably our best year yet," said Johnson.

And on their opening day on Saturday, the warm weather brought many to the Johnson nursery and garden.

“People just really enjoy coming out to this and the weather is perfect. Little warm, it would be nice if it had been a little cooler, but that's OK,” said Johnson.

The Johnson pumpkin patch is open every Saturday and Sunday until they run out of pumpkins. You can find more information here.