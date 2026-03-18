Helena Bighorns aim for NA3HL Frontier division title

HELENA — The Helena Bighorns’ season survived Monday night as they defeated the Great Falls Americans 5-2, winning their first-round playoff series 2-1.

“Yeah, it was just a rollercoaster of emotions,” Helena right wing Chase Berg told MTN Sports on Tuesday. “It was fun to come out on top. Great Falls always puts up a good game. So, it was a fun night for sure.”

Despite Monday night’s big win, the Bighorns still have their eyes set much higher. They’ve advanced to the Frontier division’s championship series, meaning only the top-seeded Sheridan Wolves now stand between Helena and a fifth-straight division title.

“I think it would mean everything, but I think a second Fraser Cup would mean more,” fifth-year coach Damon Hanson said. “(We have to) just stick to the process — managing pucks, playing to our identity. That’s fast. That’s hunting pucks. That’s making sure that we’re taking care of our D zone and helping out our goaltender.”

The Bighorns sit one best-of-three series away from returning to the NA3HL's Fraser Cup national tournament — which they won two years ago and have dreams of winning again this year.

“We went through a lot of adversity this year already,” said Helena center Jeffrey Hershberger. “And at the end of the day, we know that we can build off each other, and we can build off this arena. And it’s unbelievable. This group has what it takes. And it’s going to be a battle, but we know that. And it’s going to hurt to win, but at the end of the day, it’s not going to matter when we have our five-peat and hopefully our Fraser Cup.”

Puck drop for Game 1 of the Bighorns’ series against Sheridan is set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Steed Arena.