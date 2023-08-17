Watch Now
Helena Area Community Foundation collecting donations for Iron Front residents

Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 17, 2023
HELENA — The Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) says residents of the Iron Front building in downtown Helena are in need of donations following a fire earlier this week.

The Iron Front building is on the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch.

An electrical fire on Monday night forced 30 people to evacuate and businesses in the building to close.

According to the HACF, the Iron Front building is low-income housing.

HACF has partnered with the Tri-County COAD to collect donations for displaced residents.

The HACF says donations will directly benefit Iron Front residents by helping pay for temporary housing, food, clothing and basic amenities.

HACF requests only monetary donations at this time.

Checks should be made out to: HACF: attn Iron Front fund.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to:

HACF: attn Iron Front Fund
901 N. Benton Ave.
Helena, MT 59601

You can also donate online at: helenaareacommunityfoundation.org.

