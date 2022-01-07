Helena area businesses gear up for FCS Championship watch parties

HELENA — Many Helena-area businesses are opening early on Saturday to welcome Montana State Bobcat fans for the FCS Championship.

“Yeah, we have so many reservations already, I don't think we're quite full yet,” said Chris Rehor, owner of Montana City Grill.

Rehor decided to open the restaurant and saloon almost two hours earlier to usher in fans.

“Well, we have a lot of Bobcat fans out here in Montana City so we decided to go ahead and open up at 9:30 and get everybody in here before the game starts at 10:00 AM,” said Rehor.

The Montana City Grill is not the only place opening its doors early, so is Headwaters Crafthouse.

“So the decision to open early was pretty easy we were planning on watching the game anyway and cheering on the Montana team, so being open to all was a very easy option,” said Michael More, co-owner of Headwaters Crafthouse.

Owners Jonie and Michael are Bobcat fans and wanted to have the public enjoy the many brews the craft house offers.

“Have fun time here. We have different kinds of brews and also wine. We also have lots of non-alcoholic offerings and Rockstar Barbecue will be open and they have pastries and coffee and you're always welcome to bring their food or outside food in to enjoy while you watch the game with us,” said Jonie More.

Other businesses hosting watch parties in Helena include the Lewis and Clark Taproom and the Windbag Saloon.

The kickoff for the FCS Championship is at 10 a.m.