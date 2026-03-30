Hallmark owner sells store after nearly 50 years in Helena

Dave Simkins has spent nearly the last 50 years building more than just a business at his Hallmark store. He’s built connections with generations of customers.

Now he’s decided it’s time to retire, and says he’s incredibly grateful for the community support that’s kept him going for almost five decades.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

Helena Hallmark owner sells store after nearly 50 years in business

“It's all family, and our customer base is family,” Simkins said. “The people that work here, same.”

Over the years, Simkins and his family owned 12 Hallmark stores across Montana, leaving his mark from Billings, to Bozeman, to Great Falls, all the way back home to Helena.

“Everybody in town knows Dave, and they love to come to his store,” said Helena resident Scott Brown, who’s known Simkins since the 1950s.

“I will sure miss him,” said Helena resident Deborah Williams. “It will not be the same without him.”

Simkins has known retirement has been on the way, selling the other Hallmark stores around the state as their leases ended. After turning 70, he knew it was time to step away.

Last Friday, friends, old employees, and residents who have known Simkins as early as childhood came down to the store to say their goodbyes.

Evan Charney, MTN News Cookies available for people to say farewell to Simkins

Current employees say they’ve stayed working at the store as long as they have because of Simkins treating them like family.

“He is probably the best boss I've ever had,” said 12-year employee Melodi Crowe.

Simkins wasn’t just known for being the store owner, but for his character and the work he’s done for the community, including supporting Montana gift baskets, the Humane Society, the Tour Train, the fire tower renovation, and many others.

“His openness and friendliness and seeking out the needs of Helena, and providing a really nice store,” said Pam Bredberg, former employee for the Hallmark Bozeman store.

Evan Charney, MTN News Simkins enjoying his last few days on the job

It’s because of his personality, and he’s just a very good man,” Brown said.

“Giving back is very important,” Simkins stated. “You know the community has given so much to us over the years, that it's only natural that giving back is a big deal.”

While Simkins is unsure of his next steps, Leslie's Hallmark and Montana Shop are here to stay for now. New owners Winnie’s Hallmark shop bought the store, and say they are keeping it in the Hallmark family.

“It's gonna be a nice transition,” Simkins said. “Smooth, and it should look the same the day after April 1st as it does today.”

“I look forward to seeing him for a long time around Helena,” Brown said. “He’s one of Helena's best, he really is.”

