Greater Helena Gives preps for annual fundraising campaign

HELENA — The Helena Area Community Foundation’s Greater Helena Gives campaign starts up here in just a couple of weeks.

The annual campaign has been going on for ten years this year and has raised over $1.25 million since its inception. Last year alone, they broke records with 110 participating non-profits and $275,000 raised.

This year, with 113 participating non-profits, they hope to break records again, says Emily Frazier, Executive Director of the Helena Area Community Foundation.

“We’re hoping we'll also break records for most donors and for the most money raised for our organization. And last year we broke those too, so every year is a new opportunity to break records and set new goals,” says Frazier.

The campaign runs for a 24-hour period from May 1 at 8 PM to May 2 at 8 PM and will feature prizes and events. Folks can give to their chosen non-profit or to a general fund split evenly between all non-profits. This campaign will continue to take donations through the following weekend after the 24-hour period ends.

The campaign helps fund those groups who do their best to support critical aspects of our everyday lives.

“A lot of the people who are working on things like food, working with the unhoused, childcare; they have a nonprofit base, and they're working really hard to help us address those issues,” says Frazier.