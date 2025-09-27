Former NFL quarterback visits Shodair Children's Hospital to make donation

HELENA — Shodair Children's Hospital had a special visitor on Friday, just as football season is underway.

Drew Bledsoe is a decorated former NFL quarterback who played for the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Now, he is using his platform to make a difference in the lives of kids whom Shodair is helping.

"When I look at my own life, I'm like, my challenges are really not that big a deal. When I was playing ball, and we lost a game - okay, yeah, that sucked - these kids are fighting for their lives," said Bledsoe. "I don't get to complain about anything. It really has been inspiring and very humbling to be around the young people."

MTN News

Bledsoe is donating $32,500 to the hospital after the money was raised in his name during the 2025 Ace Hardware Shootout, in which he participated.

The celebrity golf event benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and Bledsoe selected Shodair since he has lived in Whitefish for the last 30 years.

At the check presentation on Friday, Bledsoe met with Shodair's 2026 Champion Child, Luke Rivenberk, who has been a Shodair genetics patient for roughly 13 years.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"For me personally, it's just a reflection of Shodair's hospital," said Jennifer Rivenberk, Luke's mom. "The care that they give, the care that they want to be able to give – so it means a lot."

Bledsoe is set to continue his support for Shodair and the children they help during next year's Ace Hardware Shootout.