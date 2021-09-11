Fire reported in South Hills/Nob Hill area

HELENA — Update 4:15 p.m. - Ground crews are being assisted by a helicopter that is dumping water on the fire.

Montana Highway Patrol has set up a roadblock on Saddle Drive by Touchmark and are turning all vehicles around.

Individuals that live in the immediate area are reporting to MTN that they have been advised to evacuate.

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire reported in the South Hills/Nob Hill area.

People should avoid this area so that the responding units may access the fire.

Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center ask that people do not call 911 about the fire unless their property or life is immediately threatened.

MTN has a reporter en route and we will update this article as more information becomes available.