ExplorationWorks receives grant for Early Childhood STEM Programs

HELENA — ExplorationWorks recently received a grant to expand Early Childhood STEM programs in the Helena area.

This grant, through the Institute of Museum & Library Services, will provide low-income and rural families, and childcare providers with more easily accessible Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics learning.

"As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities."

The initiative will train Head Start educators using kits developed by the project team, provide family STEM activities at the Lewis & Clark Public Library and local Head Start programs, and host workshops for parents and caregivers on child development and STEM learning.

"We are so thrilled to have been selected as one of the IMLS awardees. These funds will allow us to continue our mission to bring STEM education to the greater Helena community. This project will also benefit our new WonderLab Preschool opening this fall," said Heather O'Neill, Executive Director of ExplorationWorks.

They say that more than 9,500 young children will be introduced to STEM through this project.

ExplorationWorks is at 995 Carousel Way in Helena.