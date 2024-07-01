Eric Feaver Trail dedicated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

HELENA — More than 50 people gathered on Helena's upper west side pn Monday, July 1, 2024, to help dedicate a new trail to the late Helena City Commissioner Eric Feaver.

The trail is located just off LeGrande Cannon Boulevard near the Grant Street intersection.

Commissioners voted in 2023 to rename a section of the Mike Cormier Trail in honor of Feaver after a section of the trail had to be relocated to preserve public access.

At the ceremony, Feaver was remembered for his service and his love of Helena's open lands and trails.

"He loved the trails," said Ellen Feaver, "No one used the trail system more than Eric did; every month of the year, almost every day of every month of the year."

Feaver served as the head of the Montana public employee union for 36 years before retiring in 2020. In 2021 he ran for an open city commission seat and won.

He served on the commission for about six months before he unexpectedly passed away in June of 2022.

MTN News Undated file photo of Eric Feaver

Feaver's family was present for the dedication.

At the ceremony on Monday, Feaver's widow Ellen said that naming a trail after Eric was the perfect way to honor him and service to Montana and Helena.

The city also renamed the intersection of Eric Feaver Trail, Ambrose Trail, and Quarry Trail as Feaver's Union as a way to honor his work with the Montana Federation of Public Employees.