East Helena park hosts free Tai Chi classes

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 27, 2024

EAST HELENA — A group of community members has been gathering at JFK Park in East Helena since the beginning of May for free Tai Chi classes.

Helena Kung Fu hosts the classes every Wednesday at 6 PM.

The Sifu, or instructor, Paul Antonia, has been practicing martial arts for over 50 years.

He says Tai Chi is an internal form of martial arts that is meditative and calming to the mind and body.

The classes begin with slow, fluid, and repetitive motions to train the body to move with mindfulness.

Antonia has been instructing the weekly classes for the past three summers.

He said, “It’s a gift to the community, and it’s a gift to anyone that wants to experience the bitter work. Nothing is easy out there, [but] if you pick this art up, it will change you dynamically.”

The free Tai Chi classes will continue until the first snow falls.

