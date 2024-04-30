Driver's license office moves to new location in Helena

HELENA — The Motor Vehicle Department’s Helena office has moved locations from the AAA building to 2019 Cromwell Dixon Lane.

This state MVD location allows folks the ability to do such things as get a new driver’s license, renewals, reinstatements, and commercial licenses.

Laurie Bakri, the MVD Administrator, says this new building will help provide a better and even easier experience for customers.

“We needed a bigger space, so we found a bigger space. We found a place that has easy access for customers, better parking, and a little more privacy,” says Bakri.



Curtis Robbins, Helena and Butte area manager, says that this new space will help him and his team facilitate a more streamlined flow of customers.

“I think it’s going to make it a lot easier. It’s a lot easier, the space is a lot easier for the customers to find and just with us being that close to the customers so we’re not in different rooms, it’s a lot easier for us to manage the flow. So, I think it’s going to make things quicker for the customers and us. So, I think it’s going to make it a lot more streamlined,” says Robbins.

As they get settled in, they plan to be back up and running to full capacity before the end of this week. A grand opening will take place next Monday.

In the fall of 2025, the MVD plans to offer mobile IDs for phones.