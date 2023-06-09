Downtown Helena welcomes the return of 'Alive At Five'

Alive at Fivereturned to Downtown Helena on June 7 for its 26th year. The twelve-week summer concert series happens every Wednesday.

Different from past years, the location will be at the same site for several consecutive weeks before moving to the next one.

On June 14 it will move to Woman’s Park and on July 19 the event moves to Pioneer Park before moving to Lawrence Street for its final week on August 23.

In addition to enjoying live music, the event also offers food trucks and other fun and games.

The music starts at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday and the events close 8:30 p.m.

For a complete list of dates, bands and location visit downtownhelena.com