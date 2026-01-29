Gasoline and fireworks found near Helena High School

(UPDATE, 12:06 p.m.) Helena Public Schools said in a news release that they were notified of a jug of gasoline and fireworks discovered across the street from Helena High School and in near proximity to the student-organized protest location, but off-campus.

While there are no known threats to school buildings at this time, the Helena Police Department advised that student organized walk-outs be canceled as a precaution.

We will update you as we get more information.



(UPDATE, 11:50 a.m.) There is a large law enforcement presence near the corner of Helena Avenue and Dakota Street.

Officers with the Helena Police Department and deputies from the the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.



(1st REPORT, 11:36 a.m.) Helena High School officials are encouraging students to stay indoors after “dangerous substances” were found at a nearby building.

There is no word at this point on what the substances are.

The substances were discovered the same day a planned walkout was organized by students to protest federal ICE policies and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

At this time, it is unclear if the two are related.

Students and staff have been alerted, and staff told MTN News there was no known harm to anyone at the school at this time.

Officials say no school is on lockdown, but Bryant Elementary School and Helena Middle School are conducting indoor recesses.

The Helena Police Department is investigating the situation.

We will update you when we get more information.