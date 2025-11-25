Crews quickly contain vehicle fire near Helena airport

HELENA — Helena Fire quickly put out a vehicle fire on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, near the commercial area to the south of the airport.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said dispatch got the call at 8:19 a.m. for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames near the intersection of Bozeman Avenue and Carter Drive.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews could be seen containing the fire.

The "jaws of life" were used on the vehicle to gain entry to suppress the fire, but no one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Chambers told MTN no one was injured, and there was no further damage to nearby buildings.

