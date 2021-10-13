Community members rally outside of hospital to show support

HELENA — After weeks of high COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Helena community has come together to show their appreciation for the nurses, doctors and health care workers of Saint Peter's Health.

“We so appreciate you, we know that our community is able to do what we're all doing thanks to your hard work and we really want to encourage you to keep it up. We know that it has been a long hard slog and we know that there are so many things that are discouraging right now, and we want you to know that you are loved and appreciated,” said Margaret Gillikin at the rally.

The Helena Thanks Healthcare Workers Facebook page was created to show support for the healthcare workers in Helena who have been strained due to COVID-19 cases surging in the area.

“I thought well rather than stay angry about it, go do something positive and really what the issue is that there is a lack of appreciation among some people of what nurses are doing now doctors are doing to save lives, they're working long hours,” said David Hemion, head organizer of Helena Thanks Healthcare Workers.

Hemion says it is crucial to have the nurses, doctors and staff of the hospital know that community members support their work.

“It’s sad that we're here, but it's good that you know there are people coming out to say thank you and we appreciate what the medical staff and the support staff is doing to try to keep everybody healthy,” said Hemion.

Hemion also wants to remind the community to wear their mask and to be kind to health care workers as they are going through the most currently.

