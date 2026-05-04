HELENA — The commercial shell building at 2024 Cromwell Dixon Lane will soon be full.

Currently, Jersey Mike’s and CupBop both occupy spaces, and viewer Michelle asked what is going in the third and final space. MTN found out it is going to be a Club Pilates studio.

Marian Davidson reports:

Club Pilates opening soon in Helena

According to studio owner Liz Maruca, the studio is expected to open in late July or early August.

Club Pilates was started in San Diego in 2007 and has since grown to more than 1,300 studios across the world.

The Helena studio will be the third in Montana; Maruca also owns the studios in Bozeman and Billings.

Right now, instructors for the Helena studio are going through training and certification. Maruca said the entire certification program takes about six months to complete, and while the Helena instructors are going through that process, instructors from Bozeman will be helping teach classes in Helena.

Classes vary in difficulty from beginner to more advanced, and there are 30-minute intro classes to help people new to Pilates get comfortable with the equipment.

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