City commissioners Shirtliff, Dean set to face off in general election for Helena mayor

HELENA — After the initial results came in Tuesday in Helena’s municipal primary, it appears two current city commissioners are set to compete to move up to the mayor’s job.

Mayor candidates Andy Shirtliff and Emily Dean move to November election

Commissioners Andy Shirtliff and Emily Dean had strong early leads in the field of five mayoral candidates. The top two finishers will move on to the general election in November.

The other three candidates in the mayoral race are Sonda Gaub, Chris Riccardo and Braxton Hudson.

Shirtliff, 45, was appointed to the Helena City Commission in 2022. He is the executive director of the Montana Building Industry Association. He has promised to be an “ambassador” for Helena, and says the city needs to do a better job of communicating with the public.

Jonathon Ambarian Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff spoke to supporters at an election-night event in downtown Helena, Sept. 9, 2025. He was one of the top two finishers in the primary for Helena mayor and will advance to the general election in November.

Shirtliff joined supporters Tuesday at an election-night party at Brothers Tapworks in downtown Helena.

“I'm grateful to the support of the folks of Helena,” he told MTN. “I think there's folks who are ready to say yes to building a stronger Helena, one that invests in our people, our places and our prosperity. I’ve had a lot of support. I'm really thankful for folks coming up out of the blue saying, ‘Hey, go get ‘em.’”

Dean, 33, was elected to the city commission in 2019. She’s a former teacher currently works as director of engagement for the Montana School Boards Association. She says she has the experience to be a mayor who’ll build relationships to get things done for the community.

Jonathon Ambarian Helena City Commissioner Emily Dean spoke with MTN after the initial results came in in the municipal primary, Sept. 9, 2025. Dean was one of the top two finishers in the mayor's race and will advance to the general election in November.

Dean didn’t hold a public election-night event. She watched the results at home with friends and family.

"It’s really an incredible feeling when you’re supported by the community that helped raise you,” she told MTN. “I'm looking forward to moving on to the general election. I remain committed to preserving the things that make Helena special, while bringing a new generation of leadership to help move Helena forward into the future.”

Shirtliff and Dean will now turn their attention to a short two-month campaign leading up to the November election.

“Whoever we end up ending up running against, we're going to keep our gloves up, we're going to talk about the issues, we're going to talk about the things that people want to talk about, and run on a record,” Shirtliff said. “I think I've proven that as a city commissioner over the last three years that I vote for our people.”

“We're going to make every day count between now and Election Day,” said Dean. “I've never moved away from a fight. I am always committed to Helena, and I will pursue the next two months with the same type of fight and commitment that I've shown in the last five years on the commission. I'm really excited to continue to talk to voters every single day and earn their vote.”

The municipal primary will also narrow the field of candidates for two open seats on the Helena City Commission. Initial results show incumbent Commissioner Melinda Reed leading, followed by Ben Rigby, Haley McKnight, Shawn White Wolf and Brenton Craggs. The top four finishers will move on to the general election.

Ballots for the general election will be sent out in mid-October.