Members of Lutheran churches came together to raise money to supply milk for all of the kid packs for the year for the Helena Food Share.

The churches raise money for milk in kid packs, which provide food to kids who may not have access to food on the weekends.

Churches raise $30K+ for milk in Helena Food Share kid packs

Churches such as Our Redeemer's, New Life, and St. John's Lutheran ran campaigns that lasted six weeks, raising over $30,000 and easily surpassing their goal of $ 25,000.

Our Redeemers has partnered with the Food Share for over 12 years, but this is the first year the other churches are being involved.

The Hunger Teams assembles kid packs 3 out of every 4 weeks from October through April during the school year.

“A young lady came up and said, 'I remember getting those kids' packs every Friday when I was a kid, and how wonderful it was to have them.' And so for me, that's a very important testimonial that we're making an impact for people who really need it,” said Linda Nelson, a member of the Hunger Team at Our Redeemers.

This year is the most that has been raised for the milk campaign, and organizers say they appreciate the support from the churches and the community alike.

