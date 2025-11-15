Central School participates in 'Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day'

HELENA — Across the country on Friday, students and families took literal steps to honor a civil rights icon. Central School participated in the annual walk for Ruby Bridges, recognizing the six-year-old girl who bravely integrated a New Orleans elementary school in 1960.

Students laced up their shoes to show that courage starts at any age and that Ruby Bridges’ first steps into that school more than six decades ago still move us forward today. From here, the walk continues along with her legacy.

“Everybody has differences and similarities, so we should treat each other the same,” fourth grader Trippe Tubbs said.

This is the third year Central School has joined in the National Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day.

Students walked from home and different meeting points across the city before ending up at school, where they learned more about Bridges’ story and activism.

Fifth grader Amelia Tague said, “It makes me feel brave, like doing what she did and carrying on her legacy.”

Students then marched around the block, following in the footsteps of bridges.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Central students marched around the block for Ruby Bridges' walk to school day.

Tubbs said, “When Ruby was walking to school, she had to be really brave, and that’s why we walked around school.”

Bridges walked to school in 1960, surrounded by a hostile crowd of adults screaming racial slurs and threats. Despite this, she did not miss a single day of school that year.

But more than sweet treats and a walk outside, students are taking with them valuable lessons.

Tague said, “People just want to be noticed and remembered for as like who they are and not how someone else sees them, and getting treated the way we want to be treated is a way of showing that.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Ruby Bridges' Walk to School Day is a national event promoting racial equity.

Montana's history with segregation included legalized racial segregation in schools in the 1870s, which was overturned by 1883.

Segregation in practice persisted long after, though with systemic issues being addressed through state and federal civil rights legislation in the mid to late 20th century.

“I think it is just a reminder that we have made progress, but there is still work to do in ensuring equity, inclusion in every aspect, whether it is at school, at work, in your family,” said Teal Whitaker, a member of the Central School Parent Council.

