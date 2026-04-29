Carroll College nursing students conduct mass casualty training

HELENA — On Tuesday, Carroll College nursing students participated in a mock mass casualty simulation to put their skills to the test.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

Carroll College hosts Mock Mass Casualty Incident

The simulation was based on a terrorist attack at the Montana State Capitol during a legislative session. To make it more realistic, Carroll’s theater students provided injury makeup for over 100 volunteers acting as patients.

Simulations were run multiple times throughout the day. Students had hands-on practice at initial response, evaluating patients, and prioritizing patients based on the severity of injuries.

Mock ambulances and a hospital were set up where students practiced in an emergency room response.

Students say it was a great experience to have on-site instructors providing real-time feedback.

Evan Charney, MTN News Carroll nursing students running to respond to the mock casualty simulation

“It's just such a gift to be able to experience this in a mock way before emergencies happen and mass casualties happen,” said nursing student Sophia Bourekis.” Having this experience under our belt and hopefully, if god forbid something like this happens, we'll be more prepared and be able to help people better.”

Students also worked with local emergency response agency representatives, learning about coordination efforts during these types of incidents.

