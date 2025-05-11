HELENA — 290 students from Carroll College celebrated their graduation on Saturday, marking a significant milestone as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

The 2025 graduating class represents 24 states and seven countries, with 49% of students from Montana, 48% from out-of-state, and 3% international.

Marrin Chapman served as this year's student commencement speaker - watch:

Carroll College celebrates 2025 graduates

"Overall, it's just a blessing to be here with the people that we're with because we didn't do it by ourselves. There's so many staff, faculty, administrators, board of trustees, friends, and families that got us to this point. For the first time it feels like we accomplished something super significant," Chapman said.

Nursing topped the list as the most popular major among graduates, followed by Business: Management and Marketing and Biology.

Graduate Maddie Visser shared lessons learned during her time at Carroll.

"Try new things, put yourself out there, and if it fails, try again," Visser said.

This year marked a milestone for the college's Master of Social Work program, which celebrated its first graduating class since becoming accredited.

"I actually did my specialized year here on campus at the Wellness Center. I got to work with Carroll students here for the past year, so it's been a very rewarding experience," said Sandoval.

The commencement was especially poignant as the graduates shared their milestone with the school's departing president, Dr. John Cech.

"Today, we will walk off this stage together, ready for what's next. In a real sense, I graduate with you," Cech said.

As he concludes his tenure at Carroll, Cech offered parting advice to the graduates.

"Speak up for education, mentor those who come after you, and support your communities. Never ever stop learning," Cech said.