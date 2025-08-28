Carroll College back in session means more customers for businesses

HELENA — Carroll College campus is buzzing with students, and for some local businesses, that means more customers.

"We’re dialing in shots, we’re getting coffee just as good as we can get it, because we know they’re going to need it," says Bryan Wood, the coffee manager at The Bagel Company.

Now that the semester has started, Wood sees more Carroll students and teachers stopping in to get their days started.

"You start seeing a lot more purple and gold," he noted.



Emma Patek took a substitute teacher job in Helena this fall, but before that, she was a Carroll student. Though Patek's role in education has changed, her favorite coffee and breakfast spot is the same.



“Being a teacher and coming here, grabbing a bagel before work, it’s just a great place,” says Patek.



Longtime Bagel Company regulars like Peter Straus can't help but notice the uptick in customers.

"I couldn’t park in my normal spot, I had to park on the street," says Straus, a 20-year customer. According to Straust, it’s just a regular part of the changing seasons.

"During the summer, we’re hitting the trails, hitting the mountains, we’re hitting the lakes and streams. And now we’re getting back to regular life and school," he says.

