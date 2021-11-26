Boy Scout Troops #207 and #217 begin their Christmas tree sale at Fairgrounds

HELENA — With Thanksgiving come and gone, many ventured to the Boy Scout Troops #207 and #217 Christmas Tree lot at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday.

“It is my favorite time of year, so I'm in,” said Donna Duane.

Duane and her husband visited the lot’s opening Friday morning, and have made it a tradition to buy a tree.

“We come every year we like to support the Boy Scouts and we put it on our back deck and at the new backyard, our neighbor likes the view so you know we just we just think it's something good to do to the community,” said Duane.

While others visited for their first time.

“This is the first year we've come because we've always moved to Arizona before Christmas, so we're excited to be able to support the Boy Scouts in Helena and buy a tree,” said Robert Ford.

For Ford, it was a no-brainer to buy a tree from an organization he supports.

“It keeps kids off the street and they grow up properly and get good values so that means a lot too,” said Ford.

For Boy Scout Troop #207 and Troop #217, the experience of selling trees can be a fun new encounter.

“We are learning about how to be good salesman, communication with new people that are not from the troop, and even meet different people from other walks of life,” said Cory Simmonson, the Boy Scout Troop #207’s Senior Patrol Leader.

If you're still looking for a Christmas tree, the Boy Scouts Christmas tree lot is open for Monday to Friday from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM Saturday 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday at noon to 8:00 PM

