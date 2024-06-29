'Blast From The Past' car show in Helena

HELENA — Classic cars like Ford Thunderbirds and Chevy Cameros gather in Helena for the 19th annual "Blast From The Past" car show.

"Everybody has their own different kind of car, and people do whatever they want. If that's the way they want to build, that's what they're doing, and they love it. It's just so fun to see them get them out [after] putting them in the garage and working on them for years and years," said Dan Seed, a member of the Helena Valley Timing Association.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

One of those who has been working on their car for years is Leny Mason.

He bought his 1964 Mercury Comet 17 years ago.

He said, "[A] kid I went to school with had one, and we'd run around in it all the time. So, I found one and fixed it up."

The Comet is one of roughly 100 cars that attended registration at Nickle's Gaming Parlor on Friday afternoon.

Mason says classic cars are different from the ones made today.

"It's hard to drive," he joked.

The car show features a pin-up girl contest, live music, raffles, and a silent auction.

Twenty-six awards, including People's Choice, Best Motorcycle, and the Next Generation Award, are given.

The participant who traveled the longest distance for the show receives a $200 award, and the Best of Show winner receives $500.

However, the work put into the car is more enjoyable for many participants than the final product.

Mason said, "The way you build them – they're all different because you put your own heart and soul in them."

The car show continues at 7:30 AM on Saturday at the Broadwater Hotel grounds.

It costs five dollars for attendees, but kids under 12 get in for free.

All proceeds from the event will be put towards the Blast from the Past scholarship fund for Montana youth going into trade school.

Awards will be given around 4 PM on Saturday, and there will be a barbecue afterward for participants.

More information about the Blast from the Past Car Show can be found here.