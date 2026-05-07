Appraiser analyzes mid-century modern art at the Montana Heritage Center

HELENA — Standing inside the Montana Historical Society’s changing gallery, it’s easy to admire the pieces of art, but determining their history and value takes a trained eye. That’s where art appraisers come into the picture.

“I admire everything I work with,” art appraiser Timothy Gordon said. “I am a collector, and I love history. In particular, I am a Montanan, and I love Montana’s wealth of history.”

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Appraiser visits Poindexter Collection of Midcentury Modern Art

Gordon, based in Missoula, is an expert in his field, having previously worked for the Antiques Roadshow and appraising collections such as Princess Diana’s gowns and Al Capone’s estate.

Now, he’s bringing that expertise to Helena by volunteering his services to take a closer look at the Poindexter collection of mid-century modern art.

The rare and valuable collection features works from major artists including Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, and Robert De Niro Sr.

“You see glee, you see wonder, you see silence, trying to figure it out, and so our kids and our grandkids will have that legacy of the Poindexter collection at the historical society to love,” Gordon said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Timothy Gordon examines a piece of art at the Montana Heritage Center.

But beyond what meets the eye, appraisers play a key role in museums. They examine artwork for authenticity, condition, and historical context, helping institutions understand what they have and how to preserve it.

The inspection alone has taken two and a half days, and the full appraisal could take more than two months.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Timothy Gordon examines a piece of art at the Montana Heritage Center.

“I begin inspecting the piece, I look for title artists, mediums, and most of all, condition and dimensions also apply to our value,” Gordon explained.

Evaluations can impact everything from insurance coverage to how pieces are displayed or stored.

Gordon also noted, “I then do the research, and the research will take me into what those works have sold for in the past by that artist or what they are currently selling for at galleries or private transactions.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Modern artworks are displayed in the MTHS Changing Galleries.

For the Montana Historical Society, the visit is a chance to both highlight the uniqueness of the collection and give the public a glimpse into the detailed work happening behind the scenes.

“What a beautiful thing that we have this, and it is another dimension of art that has been dropped in for us,” Gordon expressed.

In the end, these aren’t just paintings; they’re pieces of history, and understanding their story ensures they’ll be preserved for generations to come.

