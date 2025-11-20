HELENA — The City of Helena is now accepting applications for the city commission position that will be left vacant by Mayor-Elect Emily Dean.

Applicants must live in Helena City limits, be 18 or older, and be able to meet the time commitments required.

Applications open for city commission vacancy

The commission for 2026 will review the applications and conduct the interviews.

The new commissioner will serve from January 5th, 2026, until the next regular city election on November 2nd, 2027.

Current City Commissioner and Mayor-Elect Emily Dean shares what they are looking for in a commissioner, “We will be looking for someone who is committed to really wanting to serve our community and help improve the policies to make our community better every single day.”

Applications are due on December 10, the first round of interviews will be held on December 29, and the final selection and oath of office will take place on January 5 of next year.

“We have a lot on the agenda starting in January, starting our new budget, bringing on a new city manager, so this is a really special time in Helena,” Dean said.

To apply, interested people must submit a resume and a cover letter to the clerk of the commission, no later than 4 pm on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Submit applications to: dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or to room 323 at the City-County building.