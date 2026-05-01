1 person taken to hospital after collision in Helena

HELENA — There was a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near the intersection of E. Lyndale Avenue and Rodney Street on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Helena Police Department, alongside St. Peter’s ambulance and Helena Fire, responded to the scene at around 6:30 pm.

The condition and identity of the motorcyclist are not known at this time, but the person was taken by ambulance to St. Peter’s Health hospital.

Helena police officers at the scene confirmed the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

No other details have been released at this point, including the suspected cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.