Helena mayor Collins highlights successes, goals in State of the City address

HELENA — On Monday, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins summarized the city’s achievements in 2021 and plans for 2022, as he delivered his fifth annual State of the City address.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the state of affairs of our great city is strong,” he said.

Collins highlighted accomplishments by each of the city’s departments, from police and fire to public works and utilities. Some of the most notable include:

Construction of an ADA-accessible trail on Mount Helena

Completion of the first phase of the long-awaited Rodney Street reconstruction project

Continued community engagement by the Helena Police Department, including their first citizens’ academy

Launch of the “Be Heard Helena” platform for public engagement

Continuing to provide city services with minimal disruption through the second year of the pandemic

Collins also laid out some goals for the year ahead, including funding projects through the city’s new Affordable Housing Trust Fund, administering more than $8 million in ARPA funding and creating a more stable city workforce.

“While we continue to work with our partners to improve our growing city, we must recognize the great deal of work that is ahead of us,” he said. “We must boldly tackle tough issues, such as affordable housing for our vulnerable population, and public safety. Together with our partners, we will accomplish these goals and more.”

A link to Collins’ full State of the City speech will be posted on the city website Tuesday.