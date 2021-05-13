Helena Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years of service with annual cleanup

HELENA — The Helena Kiwanis Club tackled their annual cleanup and maintenance of the Batch Memorial Park baseball field complex.

Helena Kiwanis Club, which is celebrating 100 years of service to the Helena community in 2021, has maintained the dugouts and backstops at Batch Fields for the last decade.

In a press release, the club states that the Batch Memorial Park was dedicated May 31st, 1960, in honor of Harvey Batch, a Helena Kiwanis Club member. The land was donated to the City of Helena and the City turned it into ball fields. There has always been a Helena Kiwanis attachment to the park.

“Due to COVID restrictions last year, we have double the amount of painting and prep that we normally have,” said Bob Werner, the Batch Field coordinator for Helena Kiwanis. Kiwanis volunteers got dirty at the park on Saturday, May 8th, 2021. More than ten volunteers were on hand to paint dugouts and backstops at the park.

The club’s Facebook page will have updates about progress of the painting as well as before and after photos.

Founded in 1921, Helena Kiwanis Club is part of Kiwanis International and has been a fixture in the Capital City for 100 years. Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.