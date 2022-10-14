Watch Now
Helena High volleyball sweeps crosstown match to remain undefeated in Western AA

Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 14, 2022
HELENA — The Helena High Bengals hosted the Capital Bruins on Thursday night for the crosstown volleyball sequel. The Bengals entered the match undefeated in the Western AA.

The Bengals would take all three sets with ease (25-12, 25-12, 25-15) to sweep the Bruins.

The Bengals outplayed the Bruins in nearly all aspects with a team total of 30 kills to the Bruins 11, 37 digs to the Bru's 23, and 10 aces to the Bruins three.

A top the Bengals' kill leaderboard was Alex Bullock with 10 and Lauren Heuiser with nine. Bullock also had the sole block of the night. The sole stat the Bruins surpassed the Bengals in was blocks with eight.

The Bengals next opponent is Kalispell Glacier on the 20th in an away game. That same night the Bruins will take on Kalispell Flathead away.

