Helena High School mock trial team competes in nationals for the second year in a row

HELENA — The Helena High School mock trial team competed in their national round May 14th-15th, 2021.

This is the second year in a row the team made nationals. They are competing with over 40 states and even international teams. Competitions in 2021 were held virtually. The team had to study an 80-page case since April but are motivated to make a statement in 2021’s meet.

2020’s national competition was canceled due to COVID-19. The team says they are back for unfinished business.

“I'm on the team with a bunch of my teammates from last year. So, we're all super close and I've been in mock trials for every year of my high school career so this just feels like icing on the cake,” says Grace Johnson, Helena High Senior. “It's senior year, we get to go to nationals and compete. It's just great, it's a great feeling."

Results from the competition are expected to come out May 15th, 2021. Helena High has a goal to be in the top 25% in the competition.