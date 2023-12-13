HELENA — On Tuesday, December 12, at the Lewis and Clark County Commission meeting, Helena Food Share received funds for their new Community Food Resource Center.

The commission approved a $500,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the nonprofit.



The funds will go towards constructing their new Community Food Resource Center.

“The intention is this will help pay for some of the concrete work and electrical work being done in the new facility,” said Bruce Day, the Helena Food Share Executive Director.

The new Community Food Resource Center is located between Montana, Lyndale and Bolder Avenue. The 20,000-square-foot facility will allow them to continue meeting the current demand.

“In order to just maintain the level of services that we're providing now. It’s sort of a big demand in our community. We’re providing food for well over 8,000 people each year, about 1 in 5 people in the greater Helena area,” Day said.

They will also be able to consolidate their three current sites into one space.

“We’ll have a food market or pantry. We’ll have a production kitchen. We’ll have a larger warehouse and cold storage. And we're also going to have a nice little community room and lobby area and were going to be providing education classes out of that facility. So, a lot more that we’ll be able to do from that location,” said Day.

The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.