Helena Food Share collects food for holiday boxes

HELENA — It’s that time of year again! Helena Food Share is holding their annual turkey challenge at Lewis and Clark Library, on Friday, November 17.

“The turkey challenge is an event that we have annually to help us get enough holiday meats, turkeys, for people in our community who are in need,” said Bruce Day, the Executive Director of Helena Food Share.

The start of November marks the beginning of a big push to get turkey and sides for holiday food boxes.

Helena Food Share is asking the Helena community to help provide 2,500 holiday meals for families in need.

“Our goal is to have 2,500 turkeys and everything that goes either that to have a full holiday meal for our neighbors. So, we’ll use those both at Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday,” Day said.

On November 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Helena Food Share will be at the Lewis and Clark Library to collect frozen turkeys and donations.

It is the first time in several years the Food Share is collecting frozen turkeys.

Donations of $20 buy all side dishes for a family, $30 buy a turkey or ham for a family and $50 buy a full holiday meal.

“November 17, on the actual day at the library all financial donations will be matched up to $10,000 by Cochrane Insurance,” said Day.

The library will also be providing two cooking demonstrations and two library story times throughout the day.

Visit helenafoodshare.org for a full list of event times and full details.