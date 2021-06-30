Helena Commission to discuss future of school resource officer program

HELENA — On Wednesday, the Helena City Commission will be asked to give direction on how to move forward with the program that places uniformed police officers in Helena schools.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk is set to give an update on the city’s police reform working groups during the commission’s administrative meeting. The primary focus will be on the group that was looking at the future of the School Resource Officer program.

Last year, after extensive debate over a proposal to eliminate SROs, commissioners voted to continue the program for one year, but put together a group of stakeholders to suggest a new model going forward. Their motion called for a revised memorandum of understanding with the school district, to take effect after June 30, 2021.

In a memo to commissioners, Harlow-Schalk said she needs additional policy direction from them before she can work on an updated MOU with Helena Public Schools leaders. She said there was disagreement on what the new memorandum should do with SROs – eliminate them altogether, or keep them while adding practices and strategies to address justice and mental health needs.

Harlow-Schalk said in her memo that, since the city’s only current role within the schools is providing SROs, they have focused on improving the SRO program. She said the city and the Helena Police Department cannot improve mental health or restorative justice when they aren’t responsible for providing those services.

According to the memo, the Helena School District and incoming Superintendent Rex Weltz have continued to ask the city to provide SROs, but they haven’t asked them to take on any additional mental health or restorative justice work.

Harlow-Schalk’s memo also included her summary of the work completed by the SRO working group. She said it remained clear there was still divided opinion in the community, with both strong support for and strong opposition to having police officers in schools. She said it did not appear there was any pattern of Helena SROs behaving inappropriately, but that leaders have to do a better job of explaining what those officers do.

Harlow-Schalk also noted that, if SROs are maintained in any form, it will create an impasse with the social justice organizations they had sought to include in the working group. The Montana Racial Equity Project and ACLU of Montana remained opposed to any effort to keep officers in schools, and they pulled out of the working group last month, claiming it was “stacked with pro-SRO leaning committee members.”

The working group held two meetings in May, then delayed further meetings while Harlow-Schalk held discussions with the social justice organizations. The group eventually held two final meetings this month, with MTREP and the ACLU not participating.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commission will discuss a possible memorandum of understanding between the city and the Montana Department of Transportation, laying out a framework for planning the reconstruction of West Custer Avenue. The ten-year agreement would be a first step toward a long-awaited project to widen the street. Residents have frequently complained about the heavy traffic on Custer.

The administrative meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will be streamed over Zoom. You can find more information about the meeting here.