Helena celebrates high school graduates

HELENA — Hundreds of Helena teens have turned their tassels and are looking to the future after graduating from high school.

On Saturday, Capital High and Helena High held their commencement ceremonies. Capital High saw 290 graduates for 2025, while Helena High saw 224 graduating seniors.

(Check out the gallery at the top of the article for pictures from the 2025 Helena High and Capital High graduation ceremonies)

PAL (Project for Alternative Learning) held its commencement ceremony on Friday, celebrating its 31 graduates for 2025.

East Helena High School celebrated its graduating class of 2025 on May 30, with 135 students graduating.

Also in the community, Helena Christian School and St. Andrew Catholic School celebrated their graduating seniors.