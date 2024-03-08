Helena Business Improvement District Executive Director resigning

HELENA — Helena Business Improvement District Executive Director John Dendy announced Thursday he is resigning from the organization.

According to an email from the BID, he has taken a position managing energy efficiency programs, a prior career path for Dendy.

“It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director of the BID. I’ve enjoyed getting to know business and property owners, the board of directors, city staff and commissioners, and our partners at other organizations. Together with the board, we’ve made significant progress in our beautification, promotion, and advocacy work,” wrote Dendy in a release.

BID runs several downtown programs from the summer flower baskets to downtown garbage cans and graffiti removal. They also recently merged with Downtown Helena Incorporated... after that organization dissolved.

Dendy will serve through early April and said he will work with the board to ensure the BID is left in a good position for the next director.

“On behalf of the Business Improvement District Board of Trustees, I want to congratulate John Dendy on a job well done and his new career opportunity. The BID has made progress on several fronts over the past year. The work of the BID continues through our dedicated employees and the BID Board,” BID Board Chair Seth Brandenberger.

The City of Helena created the Business Improvement District in 1986. Its programs are funded by a special assessment collected from property owners within the district.