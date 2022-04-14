Helena area Easter egg hunts for 2022

HELENA — Here is a list of some of the Easter egg hunts happening in the Helena area for 2022.

Friday

10:00 A.M. Easter Egg Hunt Deals on Wheels of Helena

1821 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59601

Easter egg hunt and prizes. Every child can find one egg that will have a prize inside of it. Prizes are cash, Easter baskets and bags of candy. There will be a coloring contest as well.

Saturday

11:00 A.M. Valley View Lutheran Church Egg Hunt

3000 N Benton Ave Helena, MT 59601

Our annual Easter Egg Hunt is back! Bring friends and family to our neighborhood hunt located at Valley View Lutheran Church. Hunt is divided into age groups. Fun for all!

12:00 P.M. Downtown Easter Egg Hunt

105 6th Ave, Helena, MT 59601

Bring your kids on down for an Easter Egg Hunt in Downtown Helena. You'll have to follow clues around town to find out where the Easter Eggs are hidden.

THE FIRST STOP IN THE SCAVENGER HUNT IS AT NOSH CAFE AT 105 6TH AVE! (Go there for your first clue).

While hunting, be sure to stop in the stores to support local businesses. And even better, the Easter Bunny will be showing up to Ten Mile with activities for kids!

1:00 p.m. East Valley Middle School Easter Egg Hunt

400 Kalispell Ave N, East Helena, MT 59635

Come join the Eagles #4040 for our Annual Easter Egg Hunt! We have over 16,000 eggs! A bike for each age group and many other prizes!

Age Groups: ~2 and Under, ~3 to 4 Years, ~5 to 7 Years, ~8 to 10 Years

At the sound of the start, all age groups go at 1 time. All groups are sectioned off with a very safe place for the little tykes! Prize eggs are redeemed immediately following the event at Eagles #4040, 14 W Main St, East Helena.

5:30 p.m. HELENA CYCLE EGG-STRAVAGANZA!

1825 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601

Join us on April 16 for a HUGE Easter Eggs Hunt! We have over 8,000 EGGS filled with candy, toys and coupons waiting for your little ones to discover. The Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos & fun! PLUS, we have 8 Easter Baskets to giveaway! Everyone will get 2 tickets for participating, and the rest of the tickets to enter will be hidden in the eggs! We will have two separate age groups, one group for under age 4 and one group for over age 4. We can't wait to see everyone there!

Sunday

1:00 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeside on Hauser

Helena Boat Rental, 5295 York Rd, Helena, MT 59601

All ages welcome! Doors open at 11am, and the egg hunt starts at 1pm. Adult egg hunt to follow the kids. This is a FREE event! Live music by Brett Veltri. Full bar with our famous Bloody Marys, Caesars & Mimosas! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties.

1:00 p.m. VFW Easter Egg Hunt

105 E Main St, East Helena, MT 59635

VFW 10010 Annual Easter Egg Hunt