Helena and East Helena 2022 school election results (unofficial)

The initial results are in for the 2022 Helena and East Helena school elections.
Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees
Three seats were up for election this year for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.
- Kay Satre - 7,809
- Siobhan Hathhorn (I) - 7,102
- Lois A. Fitzpatrick - 4,755
- John H. McEwen (I) - 4,155
- Kalli Kind - 4,119
- Greg L. Guthrie - 3,823
- Robert J Durrant - 3,106
- Matt Gorecki - 959
General Fund Levy Helena Elementary
- For - 7,553
- Against - 7,017
General Fund Levy Helena High School
- For - 7,530
- Against - 7,558
East Helena Board of Trustees
There are two seats up for election this year for the East Helena School Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.
- Scott Walter (I) - 1,058
- Marcia Ellermeyer (I) - 800
- Juliet Hahn - 686
- Tristan Ulmer - 582
Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the evening.