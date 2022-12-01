Group opposing Holland Lake Lodge expansion voices concerns moving forward

KALISPELL - On Tuesday MTN News talked to the US Forest Service about rejecting the current proposed expansion project at Holland Lake Lodge in the Swan Valley.

In a statement, representatives from POWDR, a Utah-based development company, said they will resubmit a new proposal at a later date.

If a new expansion proposal is submitted, Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele says the process will restart from the beginning with full environmental analysis and public comment periods.

“Again, part of our process is we want the public to be involved and to feel that they can comment, and yes we do listen to what those comments are,” said Steele.

Save Holland Lake, a large group of citizens opposing the proposed expansion project have a number of concerns they would like to see answered if a new master development plan is submitted.

Spokesperson Bill Lombardi says among those concerns are the overall size of the expansion project, impacts to endangered species and wildlife habitat and total transparency.

“A giant footprint like that, and it’s such a pristine lake, so we want something that fits the nature of the place there, which has a low wildlife and ecosystem impact for Holland Lake, so we want the public’s voice to be heard by the Forest Service,” said Lombardi.

If a new plan is submitted, Steele says it could be more than a year before any kind of decision on potential expansion is made.

