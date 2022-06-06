Great Falls will host high school rodeo finals

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls hosts the high school rodeo finals this week, with more than 200 contestants traveling to Great Falls to compete.

In the past this rodeo was hosted in Baker and Bozeman, but mother-son duo Lorell and Colter Heckman have taken on the challenge of bringing the high school championships here.

“My late husband and I have held junior high rodeos but it wasn’t quite as big of a event as this,” noted Lorell.

Colter has the same passion as his father and decided to step up to help host this year‘s event: “Dad was always really into having youth rodeos and being really involved with the youth and getting them involved with rodeos, so I just felt like this was the next step.”

The Heckman family has been a part of rodeos as long as they can remember: “Oh, my kids have been involved with rodeos from Colter to my youngest daughter," said Lorell.

“He always loves to do what his dad does so I’m not surprised that he wanted to take this on but it’s definitely been a challenge,” she added.

