Young bowler discusses success as a three-time state champion

GREAT FALLS — Caleb Cyr is not your average bowler. At just 8 years old, he is a three-time state champion defeating opponent after opponent in his own category.

A unique accomplishment, Caleb said he's not surprised to get to this point, adding that his first state championship was a motiviating factor to keep on winning.

"When I got it two years in a row, I thought to myself that I most likely will get it another year, Caleb said. "I knew that I was going to win it again."

A confident, yet humble kid, Caleb's passion for bowling all starts in the family. Referring to his family members, Caleb is inspired by his father, who started his freshman year of high school.

"I just absolutely loved it and became serious about it," said Lucas Cyr. "Then, it carried on, and our kids started bowling. One thing we love about it, is we can all be in one place at one time. It's something we can all do as a family regardless of skill level or talent level. We all love it and enjoy doing it together."

Being a three-time state champion is not only something Caleb takes pride in. From a parent's perspective, it means a whole lot more.

"It's cool when you see any kid use their gifts and talents to do something that they love," Lucas said. "I loved it as a kid, and to see him do it, it's even better."

Caleb described what he enjoys most going to competitions along with his love for the sport.

"I enjoy that it gives me a lot of exercise. I get to be with other people that I know. It's just a fun time."

Combining his love for being at the bowling alley and defeating any opponent he is faced with, Caleb said despite his young age, he is looking forward to competitions in the long run, adding more state championships to his resume.

Lucas said he is aiming for his son to continue his love and passion for the sport, but more importantly, he wants him to use whatever skills he has and make the best of it.

"We give our kids the opportunity to use those gifts and talents and turn it into whatever, but three state championships in a row, winning it at the age of six, seven, and then eight, we'll just see what the future holds."



