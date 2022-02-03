'Wyatt the Brave' battles brain tumor again

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls boy known as “Wyatt the Brave” is back on the medical battlefield. He’s facing a health journey he’s conquered once before.

We introduced you to Wyatt Grove in April of 2018. The then seven-year-old had just had surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor and was getting ready for weeks of radiation treatment in Salt Lake City.

Fast-forward to 2022.

“My first thought was this can’t be happening again. It felt like we were in the clear, like everything was going well. It was shocking. I’d like to say I was super strong, but I wasn’t. It’s just not something you want to go through again because it was so hard,” explained Jessica Grove, Wyatt’s mom.

Wyatt and his family recently learned they’re facing a familiar foe yet again. In December of 2021, the Grove family learned Wyatt's brain tumor was back. in the same spot as before, after years of improvement.

“The doctors decided he was doing so well that we would wait and do scans every six months. We were pretty excited. At the six month mark that time was when they found another tumor growing,” Jessica Grove explained.

In January 2022, the brave 11-year-old had his second brain surgery to remove the tumor.

Wyatt and his mom will head back to Salt Lake City on February 13th. They'll stay through March 26th as Wyatt undergoes radiation and meets with his team of doctors.

“This one hopefully will make it not grow back ever again,” Jessica Grove expressed.

Wyatt's taking on this second round with the same gusto and brave spirit he carries with him every day.

“That’s just how he is. He’s very positive. Likes to have fun. We’ll make the most of it. It’ll be ok,” Jessica Grove said.

Family and friends have organized a fundraiser for the Groves, to show support and financially assist with medial bills. A prize package including a slaughtered pig, a Blackstone flat top grill, chest freezer, smoke and a feast for 10 from Smoked American BBQ is being raffled off at halftime of the boys basketball game in Great Falls on February 11th. The event has added meaning, as Wyatt’s older brother Tanner plays for CMR.

Tickets for a chance to win the prize package are $20 for one or $100 for six. Tickets will be sold through the first quarter of the game. To purchase a ticket call or text (406) 781-4520.

Donations can also be made by calling Wells Fargo at 406-791-7880, under the account Wyattthebrave/Jessica Grove.