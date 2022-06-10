Woman's candle business inspired by beloved pets

GREAT FALLS — Samantha DeRosia is the owner of "A Golden's Love," a candle company with a variety of scents that she created.

The name derives from her two golden retrievers, Zoey and Littles, that passed away shortly after Christmas of 2021.

The name "A Golden's Love" comes from her love for Golden Retrievers.

As a way of mourning their loss, she decided to do something different and use her passion for creating her own candles, while adding her dog's paw print to her products.

DeRosia said, "I started messing around with the Cricut machine, and found out that I was able to take her paw, which is a Golden Retriever paw, and downsize it to just under an inch so it can go on everything I make."

DeRosia runs her business from home, selling her products on her website and via Etsy .

She added that this idea acts as a coping mechanism, with the pawprints kindling fond memories.

"I often say it helps," DeRosia says, "but it doesn't heal. I will always miss them, but this way, I get to remember them every day."



