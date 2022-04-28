Wild Rose Paintball brings 'gelly ball' to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — If you’re looking for a family-friendly activity in Great Falls, there’s a new option: gelly ball at Wild Rose Paintball.

They just opened a location in Great Falls after starting in Billings several years ago with a new game they think will become more popular: gellyball.

Rose Darling owns the business and said it didn’t take her long to fall in love with it.

“Went out, they were playing paintball. I played once and was hooked. Most of the time, people buy a gun - I bought a field. It’s that amazing. That’s how much fun it is,” Darling said.

It’s the same concept as paintball but without the mess. Little spheres are soaked in water and explode on impact. With plenty of room to roam around and constant noise of projectiles flying across the arena, it makes for an event anyone can play.

“The goal is always to bring people an exciting and exhilarating time. And to get families or teams to bond together and have great memories and it’s a large enough space. That’s probably the hardest part to find anywhere you go,” Darling added.

Manager Bryan Bickham said they want to bring something new and exciting to town and are ready to show Great Falls what they have to offer.

“The first couple of weeks here in Great Falls have been a little slow. Mainly, it’s just getting a lot of word of mouth out,” Bickham said. “We want people to recognize that hey, we are here. We’re bringing something fun to Great Falls for all ages.”

The "Splat Attack Battle Arena" is located at 519 4th Avenue South; click here to visit the Facebook page, or call 406-927-3489 for more information.



