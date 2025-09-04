Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

What is the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation?

Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from a recent animal cruelty case in Cascade County are continuing their road to recovery at the Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center. The seizure of the pets was done by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, which is helping to raise money to help with the medical care and rehabilitation of the dogs and cats.

Several years ago, the Sheriff's Office created the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation (website) to raise money that directly supports equipment, training, and other essentials not covered in the annual budget allotted to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

What is the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation?
TRENDING
Rescued animals getting ready for adoption in Great Falls New owners for the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls Controversy over removal of Little Shell sweat lodge New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Rescued animals getting ready for adoption in Great Falls - Madison Collier reports - watch:

Rescued animals getting ready for adoption

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader