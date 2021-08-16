Volunteers are wanted to help with the "Bashin’ Trash River Clean Up"

GREAT FALLS — Coming up this weekend, a group of several organizations will conduct a clean-up along the Missouri River.

From Helena to Great Falls, and a section around Fort Benton, more than 140 river miles will be cleared of trash and debris.

The Bashin’ Trash River Clean Up project, organized in recent years by the Cascade Conservation District, is part of the Conservation District’s annual river campaign.

This year, the event is also part of the Conservation District’s 75th anniversary year-long Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

The family-friendly event needs volunteers on the water and along the shore.

Organizations or individuals can volunteer to serve as “captains,” adopting a section of the river, parks, or trails, and taking responsibility for cleaning that reach.

The river clean-up event on Saturday, August 21st, plans to have post-event celebrations at multiple locations with food and prizes.

If you or your organization would like to participate in the event, please contact bashin.trash.mo@gmail.com, call 406-214-2868, or click here to sign up online.

Registration to volunteer for the event is preferred for a proper headcount for each section of the river clean up. If you have a team, please sign up each member individually.