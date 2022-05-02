University of Providence hosts graduation ceremony

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence in Great Falls kicked off its 90th anniversary celebration with its 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

A new logo was designed to portray the university’s history and rejoice in the success of another year since the institution’s founding days.

The logo was created with inspiration from previous logos, crests, and the landscapes of Montana.

This year’s graduation will be the first since 2020 to follow a traditional celebration. In 2021, two ceremonies were hosted in order to follow COVID social distancing guidelines. For this commencement ceremony, masks were not required and all graduates attended one ceremony.

“Last year we had two separate ceremonies, our class of 2020 had no ceremony but a virtual one, so this is just thrilling for us to be able to have one ceremony where we’re celebrating all of our undergraduate and graduate students,” explained Business Administration professor Katrina Stark.

Graduating student JF Daho is excited to be able to experience graduation the way he's always dreamed about.

JF Daho is graduating from University of Providence

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I haven’t really had the time to think about graduating but now that it’s finally here and I get to walk across the stage and receive my diploma...is crazy. I’m very proud.”

Nearly 130 students walked the stage at the commencement ceremony, and more than 300 students graduated from both the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences and the School of Health Professions.

Stark said, “Congratulations to this year’s undergraduate and graduate class both at the University of Providence and at universities across the world. You get to take that experience with you and now to say, it’s done. We did it, so it’s thrilling.”



