University of Providence hosts graduation ceremonies

University of Providence - Great Falls
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 03, 2021
GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, University of Providence students, parents, and staff gathered to celebrate accomplishments during commencement ceremonies.

Along with this year's class, the events also honored students who graduated during the 2019/2020 academic year.

The university hosted two commencement ceremonies Saturday with Covid protocols in place including social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer stations, and limited guests.

Each student was able to invite four people to the ceremony, which was also live-streamed.

Officials at Great Falls College-MSU are preparing for commencement celebrations of their own. They'll host their ceremony Saturday, May 8th at 2 p.m. at the Montana Expo Park. There will also be measures in place including physical distancing and face masks.

